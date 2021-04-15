RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Midfielder Mohammed Ayabah happy to be compared to Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako

Young Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Ayabah has welcomed comparisons between himself and Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako.

Midfielder Mohammed Ayabah happy to be compared to Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako

Pulse Ghana

The 19-year-old currently plays for Division Two side Iddrisu Baba Tekper Football Club, commonly known as IBT FC.

Recommended articles

IBT FC has a reputation of grooming young footballers before selling them on to other clubs, both locally and abroad.

Speaking to Omy Sports after an exhibition match, Ayabah expressed confidence that he can be at par with some of the top performing orchestrators in the country.

Midfielder Mohammed Ayabah happy to be compared to Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako
Midfielder Mohammed Ayabah happy to be compared to Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako Pulse Ghana

“Whenever I play for my team in a match, fans come tell me I have got quality and can perform at the top level,” he said.

“Some have also compared me to the likes of Fabio Gama, Gladson Awako and more [and I feel honoured].”

Ayabah has been widely praised for his intelligence on the ball and his reading the game. The midfielder also has pace and can dictate play.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]