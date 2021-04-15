Midfielder Mohammed Ayabah happy to be compared to Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako

IBT FC has a reputation of grooming young footballers before selling them on to other clubs, both locally and abroad.

Speaking to Omy Sports after an exhibition match, Ayabah expressed confidence that he can be at par with some of the top performing orchestrators in the country.

Pulse Ghana

“Whenever I play for my team in a match, fans come tell me I have got quality and can perform at the top level,” he said.

“Some have also compared me to the likes of Fabio Gama, Gladson Awako and more [and I feel honoured].”