ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'First thing I did after signing professional contract was to buy my mother a house' – Kudus

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has revealed that the first thing he did after signing a professional contract was to buy his mother a house.

Mohammed Kudus on buying a house for his mother
Mohammed Kudus on buying a house for his mother

The young playmaker said moving his mum out of Nima, the slum community where he was born, remains one of his biggest achievements.

Recommended articles

Kudus rose through the ranks at Strong Tower FC in Nima, before joining the Right to Dream Academy, where his talent shone bright.

At just 18, he moved to Europe for the first time when he signed for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish topflight.

ADVERTISEMENT

He would later join Ajax Amsterdam, with his impressive performances leading to a dream move to Premier League outfit West Ham last summer.

Speaking about some of his proudest moments, Kudus said making sure his mother and siblings were comfortable was the first thing he did when he signed his first professional contract.

“Moving her out of Nima, getting her her own house. I think that’s one of the biggest achievements that she’s proud of. The first thing I did when I moved to Denmark was to give my mum a house so that she can be comfortable,” he told West Ham TV.

“I believe that’s the basic need in living; to wake up with no monthly rent [on your mind] and stuff. So that’s the big thing I was able to do for her.”

The 23-year-old has made a great start to life in the Premier League since swapping Ajax for East London by settling in seamlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Kudus explains his new goal celebration (Video)
Mohammed Kudus explains his new goal celebration (Video) Pulse Ghana

Kudus has also been scoring for fun and netted a double in the Hammers’ 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.

Asked what inspires his strong character and desire to succeed, he pointed to the resilience of his mother, who used to sell food on the streets.

“My mum used to sell Tuo zaafi. She put her job on the line to take care of me and my siblings. But now I don’t let her do that anymore,” he said.

“But if she can do that, then there’s a lot for me to also do for her to make her as comfortable as possible."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kudus has now reached nine goal involvements since joining West Ham, having scored eight times and provided one assist.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countryman Songo

Chris Hughton is not a good coach; sack him before AFCON – Countryman Songo

Osimhen and Oshola

Here are all the award winners at the 2023 CAF Awards

Mohammed Kudus explains his new goal celebration (Video)

Video: Mohammed Kudus explains his new goal celebration

Fatawu Issahaku and Mavididi replicate Kudus’ goal celebration in Leicester win (Video)

Watch: Fatawu Issahaku and Mavididi replicate Kudus’ goal celebration in Leicester win