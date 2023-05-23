ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus has reportedly informed Ajax Amsterdam of his intention to leave when the summer transfer window opens.

Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave
Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave

British tabloid The Athletic reports that the 22-year-old is currently being tracked by Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kudus is said to have rejected a one-year contract extension as he aims to ply his trade elsewhere next season.

“Kudus is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2025 but he rejected a one-year extension in April, and has made the Dutch side aware of his intention to exit once the window opens on June 10,” reports The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is expected to require a fee of around £40million ($49.8m) to sign the Ghana international, although that might be influenced by which teams are in for him.

“Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among those tracking Kudus, and while other candidates may be above him on their transfer lists at present, the 22-year-old is admired.”

Mohammed Kudus rejects Ajax contract extension amid exit reports
Mohammed Kudus rejects Ajax contract extension amid exit reports Pulse Ghana

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young playmaker came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.

It, therefore, remains to be seen whether he’d enter the final 24 months of his contract at Ajax or will join another club, with Ajax having slapped a £40million price tag on him.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kurt Okraku: I don’t know if elections are coming up this year

    Kurt Okraku: I don’t know if elections are coming up this year

  • Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave

    Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave

  • 13 years after dropping him from World Cup, Rajevac reconnects with Laryea

    13 years after dropping him from World Cup, Rajevac reconnects with Laryea Kingston

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yaw Dabo appeals to Real Madrid and super-agent Jorge Mendes to partner his academy

Yaw Dabo appeals to Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes to partner with his academy

Andre Ayew deserves befitting farewell before retirement – Kojo Bonsu

‘Andre Ayew has achieved more than you’ – Solar Ayew fires Osei Kuffour

Yaw Dabo: I want to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake his hand

Yaw Dabo: I want to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake his hand

Yaw Dabo: I established soccer academy to support the less-privileged

I established soccer academy to support the less-privileged – Yaw Dabo