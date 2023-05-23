British tabloid The Athletic reports that the 22-year-old is currently being tracked by Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.
Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave
Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus has reportedly informed Ajax Amsterdam of his intention to leave when the summer transfer window opens.
Recommended articles
Kudus is said to have rejected a one-year contract extension as he aims to ply his trade elsewhere next season.
“Kudus is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2025 but he rejected a one-year extension in April, and has made the Dutch side aware of his intention to exit once the window opens on June 10,” reports The Athletic.
“It is expected to require a fee of around £40million ($49.8m) to sign the Ghana international, although that might be influenced by which teams are in for him.
“Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among those tracking Kudus, and while other candidates may be above him on their transfer lists at present, the 22-year-old is admired.”
Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.
He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.
The young playmaker came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.
It, therefore, remains to be seen whether he’d enter the final 24 months of his contract at Ajax or will join another club, with Ajax having slapped a £40million price tag on him.
More from category
-
Kurt Okraku: I don’t know if elections are coming up this year
-
Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave
-
13 years after dropping him from World Cup, Rajevac reconnects with Laryea Kingston