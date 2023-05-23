Mohammed Kudus makes Ajax aware of his intention to leave

Kudus is said to have rejected a one-year contract extension as he aims to ply his trade elsewhere next season.

“Kudus is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2025 but he rejected a one-year extension in April, and has made the Dutch side aware of his intention to exit once the window opens on June 10,” reports The Athletic.

“It is expected to require a fee of around £40million ($49.8m) to sign the Ghana international, although that might be influenced by which teams are in for him.

“Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among those tracking Kudus, and while other candidates may be above him on their transfer lists at present, the 22-year-old is admired.”

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

The young playmaker came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.