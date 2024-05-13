Mohammed Salisu and Monaco qualify for next season’s Champions League

Salisu started on the left side of a back three and put up a solid display to help Adi Hutter’s side keep a clean sheet on their way to recording an important win.

After a tight first half that ended goalless, Kassoum Outtarra opened the scoring for Monaco seven minutes after the restart with a brilliant finish.

Montpellier chased the game and created some decent chances but were unable to find the back of the net after squandering the opportunities that came their way.

The hosts were eventually made to pay for their profligacy when Youssouf Fofana doubled Monaco’s lead in the 65th minute.

The result saw Monaco guarantee a second-place finish in the French topflight behind Paris Saint-Germain, who were crowned champions last week.

It also means Salisu will make his bow in Europe’s premier inter-club competition next season after Monaco booked their place in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old joined the Principality club last year from Southampton after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League.

Despite moving to Monaco with great potential, Salisu was blighted by injuries, ruling him out for the entirety of the first round.

The defender returned to action in late December and was included in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where he played every game as the Black Stars suffered a disappointing group-stage exit.