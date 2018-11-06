Most expensive footballers according to CIES

news

It is no doubt that football stars are among top earners in the world of sports. Pulse Sports in this article presents top ten most valuables at five different positions on the pitch and their worth according to CIES.

Russia 2018 World Cup winning teenager Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable footballer according CIES Football Observatory.

The Frenchman is valued at €216.5 million compared to his ratings in the out-gone month which was pegged at €193.5 million.

— CIES Football Obs (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

He scored four goals in seven matches for France as they emerge victorious for the second time at the global football showpiece.

The youngster outshines the current world most expensive footballer Neymar and Harry Kane on the list of the most expensive football stars.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Kane is second on the list after being rated €197.3 million, while Neymar is pegged at €197.0m.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is missing in the top ten list of most expensive football stars for this month by the report released by CIES.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan's mother passes away in car crash

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes tops the list of the most valuable shot stoppers at €102.0 million.

Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen and Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker flanks him in the second and third positions respectively with €99.1m and 90.8m.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most valued star in his position with €96.4 in the month review of football stars worth.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City is ranked second with at a value of €88.3m while Liverpool's Andew Robertson is pegged at €68.9m.

— CIES Football Obs (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In the center back position, Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti tops the chart with €99.2 million, while Spurs Davinson Sanchez and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger are second and third rated at €97.2m and €81.6 million respectively.

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli beat Man City star Kevin De Bruyne by a margin of about €13 million to top the chart in his position.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s difficult to take care of my 5 wives and 13 children’ - Bukom Banku wails

— CIES Football Obs (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 22-year-old ranks top of the top ten list with €163.4 million, while the Belgian follows with a value of €150.4 million.

Manchester United's most expensive star Paul Pogba completes the top three list with €130.5 million as his current worth.