Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi’s first wife, Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, has boldly confirmed that her husband indeed doled out an amount of $100,000 in a desperate attempt to stop the public screening of Anas’ number 12 exposé on football corruption, that has effectively damaged the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President’s career and dignity.

Mr. Nyantakyi has been banned from all football activities for the rest of his life, and has been fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (equivalent of Ghc2,414,276.46 and $497,490.00 respectively), for various breaches of FIFA’s code of ethics after he was exposed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

It would be recalled that before the screening of the investigative piece in June 2018, news emerged that Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team, had attempted to blackmail Mr. Nyantakyi by demanding $100,000 from him to stop the screening of the video.

The Anas camp however denied being a party to such blackmail, suggesting that someone might be seeking to serve as an intermediary for that purpose without their knowledge or approval.

But speaking for the first time on the grace to grass story of her husband on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, who’s also the Director of Oasis Montessori School at Teshie Greda Estates, stated emphatically that; in their desperation at the time after seeing pieces of the video, they were approached by some persons who said they could stop the screening for an amount of $150,000.

She said her husband only gave out $100,000 because that was all he could pay. She however did not state categorically if the men had links to Anas or Tiger Eye PI.

According to her, the amount was paid back to them in tranches after the screening of the video.

“Well, there’s information, and there’s truth in that information. Apparently, we became so desperate when we realized that all that they presented to us were false, so we tried to make some interventions, and they proposed that he pays some money. They proposed $150,000; my husband couldn’t afford it, so he gave out $100,000 dollars, and they came back to him and said the person says you need to add $50,000, and he said well, I don’t have it; that’s all that I have.”

Asked what happened to the $100,000, she said it was later returned to them when the video was shown.

“They brought $40,000 first; and then later on, they brought $60,000 dollars. I have not gathered the courage to watch the full video, because the small that I watched, I knew that the way he is talking; that is not my husband; something might have gone wrong.”

