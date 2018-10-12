Pulse.com.gh logo
National Amputee team threat demo over Government neglect


  • Published:
play

Players of Ghana’s National Amputee Football Team are set to embark on a demonstration on Monday following what they describe as a continuous neglect from government.

This follows government’s refusal to support Black Challenge ahead of the team’s participation at the world cup.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the players are bent on embarrassing the government before the international community, for the neglect they have suffered over the years.

They have also refused to disclose where exactly the demonstration will take place when they hit the streets on Monday.

One of the players who spoke on condition of anonymity is quoted as saying: “We won’t tell anybody where it will take place, but we can assure you that Government would take years to recover from the embarrassment that would follow, mark it.”

Another player added that they will not seek permission from the Police, insisting government’s neglect has reached a stage where they also do not care anymore.

“No one cares about us; so we too we care less about whether the police is informed or not. We have the right to demonstrate and no one can take it away from us,” he said.

The Amputee Football Word Cup will be hosted in Mexico from October 24 to November 5, 2018.

However, it is currently unknown if the Black Challenge will be able to make it due to the financial challenges the team is facing.

Despite currently having a non-residential training at the Arts Centre, the team’s participation at the world cup remains in serious doubt due to the Sports Ministry’s refusal to fund it.

The only donation the Black Challenge have received is a US$10,000, which was donated by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Ghana is paired in group B together with Argentina, Italy and France.

