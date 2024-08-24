ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

NDC Manifesto: We’ll offer scholarships to promising footballers, athletes

Emmanuel Ayamga

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said its next government will grant scholarships to promising sports talents.

NDC Manifesto: We’ll offer scholarships to promising footballers, athletes
NDC Manifesto: We’ll offer scholarships to promising footballers, athletes

The largest opposition party in the country launched its manifesto earlier on Saturday at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Recommended articles

The manifesto captured the NDC’s strategies to develop the various sectors of the country, including sports.

A subsection of the manifesto highlighted the party’s plans to offer scholarships to promising sports talents and also partner with the private sector to build academies.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“Offer scholarships to promising sports talents and invest in the establishment of sports academies in partnership with the private sector,” the manifesto reads.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the party in the December elections.

Mahama aimed a dig at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing President Akufo-Addo’s government as a scam

“Your vote on December 7 will end tyranny, cronyism, corruption, and hardship. It will also pave the way for the vision, experience, and trustworthiness I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore to the Flagstaff House,” Mahama said.

ADVERTISEMENT
John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

“As I have said before, this government must begin writing their handing-over notes if they have not done so already. This NPP administration has been the biggest political scam pulled on Ghanaians since our independence in 1957.

“And I will explain why! Repackaged with ribbons and sweetly scented with enticing promises, most Ghanaians will agree that Nana Akufo-Addo is indeed the President Ghana never got. Indeed, I daresay, his much-touted economic whizz kid Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is also the economic messiah Ghana never got.”

Mahama and the NDC are aiming to return to power after spending the last eight years in opposition.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing

‘Forever in our hearts’ – GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing