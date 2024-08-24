NDC Manifesto: We’ll offer scholarships to promising footballers, athletes

The manifesto captured the NDC’s strategies to develop the various sectors of the country, including sports.

A subsection of the manifesto highlighted the party’s plans to offer scholarships to promising sports talents and also partner with the private sector to build academies.

“Offer scholarships to promising sports talents and invest in the establishment of sports academies in partnership with the private sector,” the manifesto reads.

Mahama urges Ghanaians to vote NPP out of power

Meanwhile, the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the party in the December elections.

Mahama aimed a dig at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing President Akufo-Addo’s government as a scam

“Your vote on December 7 will end tyranny, cronyism, corruption, and hardship. It will also pave the way for the vision, experience, and trustworthiness I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore to the Flagstaff House,” Mahama said.

“As I have said before, this government must begin writing their handing-over notes if they have not done so already. This NPP administration has been the biggest political scam pulled on Ghanaians since our independence in 1957.

“And I will explain why! Repackaged with ribbons and sweetly scented with enticing promises, most Ghanaians will agree that Nana Akufo-Addo is indeed the President Ghana never got. Indeed, I daresay, his much-touted economic whizz kid Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is also the economic messiah Ghana never got.”