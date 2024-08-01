Newton Opoku-Mensah: Talented U17 footballer dies after drowning

He, however, went under the water and did not resurface for a while, which led to bystanders calling rescue teams and volunteers to help in the search.

Opoku-Mensah was finally taken out of the water and was resuscitated before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Fortuna Dusseldorf mourn passing of youth star Opoku-Mensah

Unfortunately, though, he died at the hospital, which has forced Fortuna Dusseldorf to suspend all activities of its youth teams.

A statement from the Bundesliga 2 club mourning their player said: “Fortune mourns U17 player Newton Opoku-Mensah. The young player had an accident while swimming in a lake in Duisburg on Tuesday evening and later died in hospital as a result of the accident. The entire club is shocked and in deep sorrow.

“The training and game operations of all youth teams from U9 to U19 will be suspended until further notice. Also, the reporting on the junior teams will first rest.

“The sympathy of the entire Fortuna family goes out to the relatives, the entire U17 team and the staff at NLZ. R.I.P. Newton!”

Meanwhile, local police spokeswoman Julia Schindler said the circumstances leading to the young footballer’s demise were currently being investigated by her outfit.

"The boy, together with other teenagers, had gone to the Bertasee. We are investigating to reconstruct the circumstances that led to the accident and the tragic epilogue,” she said.