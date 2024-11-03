Nigeria’s ‘hostage’ situation in Libya typifies why Africa must stand up to dark arts problem

First it was meant to be just a football game. And it was dangerous. And then it became scary. For close to 20 hours, Nigeria’s national team was left at the mercy of every danger possible when they were left stranded at the Al-Abraq International Airport.

The Super Eagles were supposed to land directly in the city of Benghazi, where they were scheduled to take on Libya in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. However, with just a few klicks to their destination, Libyan authorities forced their pilot into a mid-flight diversion, and they ultimately landed in Bayda in eastern Libya.

And that was how Nigeria’s overnight ordeal started, backed by Libya’s deployment of the “dark arts”.

“In aviation, we calculate fuel based on our destination. Diverting unexpectedly can compromise safety,” the pilot of Nigeria’s plane later lamented.

“I repeatedly questioned the directive and warned them about fuel limitations, but they insisted that we land at Al-Abraq, citing orders from the highest authority… I had to make a visual landing, which is risky, especially in those conditions. It was not easy, but fortunately, we landed safely.”

“Fortunate” is what Nigeria were. When the Super Eagles landed at the Al-Abraq International Airport, they were all but cut off from civility. According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), “no official of the Libyan Football Federation was at the airport to receive the delegation” and “airport officials could not answer the simple question of where the buses that would take the delegation members back to Benghazi were.”

The NFF said they were provided with no food or water, while internet connectivity was also a challenge. Some damning photos that went viral on social media showed superstar players like Victor Boniface, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey sleeping on the benches as they were forced to spend the night at the airport without any security.

Boniface lamented on X (formerly Twitter): “Been at the airport for almost 13 hours, no food, no Wi-Fi, nowhere to sleep. Africans, we can do better.” Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong also said they had “locked the airport gates and left us without a phone connection, food, or drink. All to play mind games.”

Victor Osimhen, who didn’t travel with the squad due to injury, also hit out at the Libyan authorities, saying his international teammates were “not criminals or prisoners” to be treated in that manner.

Ultimately, Nigeria had to boycott the game and fly back to their home country after enduring such a harsh reception from their hosts. CAF has since punished Libya for poor sportsmanship, awarding three points and three goals to the Super Eagles, and also fining the North African nation $50,000.

Indeed, this is one of the few times that the continent’s football governing body has cracked the whip when it comes to the deployment of “dark arts” and it’s probably because Nigerians were very vocal about their “hostage” situation and made sure they drew the attention of the world to it.

Football should not be about life and death

Football is a universal language, uniting millions through a shared passion for the beautiful game. Over the decades, it has evolved dramatically, becoming an essential part of global culture and entertainment. In Africa, a continent bursting with raw football talent, players and teams continue to make strides on the world stage, captivating fans worldwide.

Yet, a disturbing undercurrent persists: “dark arts” within the sport, characterised by unsportsmanlike tactics, mistreatment of players and even voodoo. These practices tend to compromise the integrity of African football, turning what should be a celebration of talent into a cautionary tale.

The African football scene has repeatedly captured the global spotlight, with Morocco’s historic 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final run a testament to the continent's potential. However, this success is often overshadowed by the “dark arts” plaguing the sport. In recent years, allegations of fear tactics, psychological warfare and unsporting behaviour have surfaced, diminishing the game’s allure. Such incidents reflect a troubling trend, especially at a time when Africa is edging closer to its dream of World Cup victory.

Nigeria’s ordeal followed complaints from the Libyan squad over alleged substandard conditions before the reverse fixture in Uyo. These retaliatory actions, however, underscore an escalating tit-for-tat cycle that undermines the fundamental values of sportsmanship and mutual respect in football.

Dark arts hurt branding of the game and advertisement

This hostile environment carries far-reaching consequences beyond player well-being. In modern sports, branding is everything. Football is not only a game but a business, and in a globalised economy, image drives sponsorships, investment and fan engagement. The persistent presence of “dark arts” and unsportsmanlike conduct damages the reputation of African football, turning potential investors away.

Concerns over security and the mistreatment of visiting teams create an unwelcoming environment that sponsors and stakeholders hesitate to associate with. The result is a lack of commercial growth, widening the gap between African football and their competitors in Europe and South America.

Without the allure of stability and a positive image, Africa’s footballing leagues risk missing out on the financial benefits that stability brings, further stunting the continent’s potential for growth. Investors want predictability, not the controversy and uncertainty currently shadowing the game. The situation limits opportunities for aspiring players, creates financial hurdles for clubs and, ultimately, impedes the sport’s development.

Player safety concerns amidst quest to woo foreign-born footballers

Player safety is paramount in any sport, but in African football, it often comes under threat due to the lack of oversight in hostile environments. One of the most intense examples of this came during a World Cup qualifier in Cairo in 2009.

As the Algerian team bus approached their hotel, stones were reportedly hurled at their vehicle, injuring three players and an official. Egyptian media suggested the attack may have been staged by the Algerian camp to have the match moved, reflecting just how deeply entrenched the lack of trust is. Such incidents leave players exposed and vulnerable, threatening the very essence of football as a safe and fair game.

Africa's diaspora players have an emotional connection to the continent, with many seeing the need to represent their ancestral homeland on the international stage. However, incidents like the mistreatment of Nigeria’s Super Eagles may deter players from switching nationality in the future. These bad practices tarnish the allure of national representation and risk depriving African teams of valuable talent from the diaspora.

The “dark arts” can also strain the relationship between clubs and national teams. Clubs, who invest heavily in players’ wellbeing, are sometimes reluctant to release them for international duty due to concerns over workload, safety and burnout.

African players, who value the opportunity to represent their countries, may be willing to endure physical strain and travel for international assignments but the unsavoury aspects of the game in Africa could deter clubs from releasing them.