Nora Hauptle hunts for talents ahead of 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

During her trip, she held productive discussions with Mia Irene Gyau, whose grandfather, George Gyau, formerly played for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

There is positive hope that Mia will join the Black Queens of Ghana, due to the legacy her grandfather, Gyau, left in the hearts of Ghanaians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Josephine Bonsu, who plays for Carl Zeiss Jena in the German Women's Bundesliga, as well as Princess Owusu of Turkish club Ünye Kadın FK, were both monitored by the Swiss football manager for possible inclusion in her squad for the tournament.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Black Queens at the tournament

The Black Queens first appeared at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 1991, where they finished 5th in the competition. Since their debut, they have qualified for every edition until 2012, when they missed out on the tournament after failing to qualify.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queens returned in 2014 but were knocked out in the group stage in 2018. The 2020 competition was cancelled, and in 2022, the Queens again failed to qualify.