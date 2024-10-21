ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Hauptle hunts for talents ahead of 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Black Queens head coach Nora Häuptle has intensified her search for young talents in Europe to strengthen her squad for the upcoming 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be hosted in Morocco.

Nora Hauptle with Princess Owusu
Häuptle first travelled to France to scout talented midfielder Mia Irene Gyau during the French Arkema Premier League match between Reims and Nantes at the Stade de Reims.

Recommended articles

During her trip, she held productive discussions with Mia Irene Gyau, whose grandfather, George Gyau, formerly played for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Nora Hauptle with Irene
There is positive hope that Mia will join the Black Queens of Ghana, due to the legacy her grandfather, Gyau, left in the hearts of Ghanaians.

Additionally, Josephine Bonsu, who plays for Carl Zeiss Jena in the German Women's Bundesliga, as well as Princess Owusu of Turkish club Ünye Kadın FK, were both monitored by the Swiss football manager for possible inclusion in her squad for the tournament.

Hauptle and Josphine Bonsu
Hauptle and Princess
The Black Queens first appeared at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 1991, where they finished 5th in the competition. Since their debut, they have qualified for every edition until 2012, when they missed out on the tournament after failing to qualify.

The Queens returned in 2014 but were knocked out in the group stage in 2018. The 2020 competition was cancelled, and in 2022, the Queens again failed to qualify.

Ghana is back in the competition, and Nora Häuptle will be hoping to lead the Queens to clinch their first-ever trophy at the upcoming WAFCON 2025 in Morocco.

