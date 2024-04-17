Xhaka helped Bayer Leverkusen to win their first-ever league title last Sunday when they defeated Werder Bremen 5-0 at home.
‘One of my best friends is from Ghana’ – Granit Xhaka says he loves African culture
Newly crowned Bundesliga champion Granit Xhaka has opened up about embracing African culture, while revealing that one of his best friends is from Ghana.
Recommended articles
The 31-year-old midfielder scored the club’s second goal after Victor Boniface had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
Florian Wirtz then came on in the second half to score a sensational hat-trick that sealed a comfortable victory for Xavi Alonso’s side.
Speaking to Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba after winning the Bundesliga title, Xhaka spoke about his fondness for African people and their culture.
“I grew up with a lot of African people. One of my best friends is from Ghana, also from Togo. I love the culture, the mentality, and how kind they are to other people. We grew up like this with a lot of respect,” he said.
“You can see this football club is more than special... You can’t see that everywhere. Big respect to the club, but also to the families who support us.”
Meanwhile, Ghana music was firmly represented in Leverkusen’s title celebrations after Buk Bak’s hit song ‘Kolom’ was blasted in the club’s dressing room.
The celebrations extended to the dressing room, where Nathan Tella and Jeremie Frimpong were both seen jamming to Buk Bak’s smashing hit song “Kolom” with their teammates.
Leverkusen are now chasing the treble, as they’re currently in the final of the DFB Pokal and hold a 2-0 advantage over West Ham United ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh