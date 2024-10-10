ADVERTISEMENT
Ibrahim Sulemana starts as Otto Addo's name Black Stars squad for Sudan clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Otto Addo has named Ibrahim Sulemana in his squad for the Black Stars' game against Sudan in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Black Stars
The team will be led by Mohammed Kudus, who captains Ghana for this match.

Lawrence Ati Zigi retains his position as goalkeeper, supported by defenders Mohamed Salisu and Alexander Djiku, along with Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah.

The midfield will feature Elisha Owusu, Ernest Nuamah, and Ibrahim Sulemana.

Mohammed Kudus will play behind the strikers

Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew will lead the attack.

This marks the 14th time the Black Stars of Ghana will face Sudan in all competitions. Ghana has emerged victorious in nine matches, with one ending in a draw, while Sudan has won two.

A win for Ghana would extend their winning streak to ten, while Sudan aims to secure their third victory over the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium this evening.

Total games

Ghana Wins: 9

Games Drawn: 1

Sudan Wins: 2

Previous Matches:

17 Nov 2020: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations

12 Nov 2020: Ghana 2-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations

07 Jun 2013: Sudan 1-3 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

24 Mar 2013: Ghana 4-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

08 Oct 2011: Sudan 0-2 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations

10 Oct 2010: Ghana 0-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations

06 Sep 2009: Ghana 2-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

20 Jun 2009: Sudan 0-2 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

15 Jul 2001: Ghana 1-0 Sudan – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

25 Feb 2001: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – FIFA World Cup Qualifier

13 Jun 1983: Ghana 3-1 Sudan – President’s Cup

16 Feb 1970: Sudan 1-0 Ghana – Africa Cup of Nations

01 Dec 1963: Ghana 3-0 Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations

