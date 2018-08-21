Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Pjanic signs contract extension with Juventus


Football Pjanic signs contract extension with Juventus

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a contract extension to keep him at Juventus until 2023, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Pjanic has scored 15 goals for Juventus in all competitions in his two seasons with the club play

Pjanic has scored 15 goals for Juventus in all competitions in his two seasons with the club

(AFP/File)

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a contract extension to keep him at Juventus until 2023, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has won back-to-back Serie A and Italian Cup doubles since joining the Bianconeri from Roma in 2016.

Known as a set-piece specialist, Pjanic has scored 15 league goals directly from free-kicks since arriving in Italy in 2011.

"I'm very happy to extend my contract until 2023 with this amazing club," Pjanic, who has scored 12 goals in 79 international appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina, wrote on Twitter.

Juve kicked off their Serie A title defence last Saturday with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chievo as Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut after joining from Real Madrid for 100 million euros ($114.5 million) last month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: FIFA takes charge of Uruguay FA Football FIFA takes charge of Uruguay FA
Michael: Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpot Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpot
Football: McClaren under fire as QPR crash again Football McClaren under fire as QPR crash again
Football: Coach keeps Argentina guessing about Messi's future Football Coach keeps Argentina guessing about Messi's future
Rivalry: Kotoko take on Hearts in October to honour of ex-President Kufour Rivalry Kotoko take on Hearts in October to honour of ex-President Kufour
Honours: List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
7 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko receive proposal to face...bullet
9 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
10 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet

Football

Manchester United board backs Mourinho, denies Zinedane Zidane’s interest
Premier League Manchester United board backs Mourinho, denies Zinedane Zidane’s interest
Aleksander Ceferin succeeded Michel Platini as UEFA chief in 2016
Football UEFA president Ceferin nominated to stand for re-election
Kwesi Appiah denies appointing Kwadwo Asamoah as skipper
2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifier Kwesi Appiah rubbishes report of appointing Kwadwo Asamoah as skipper
 Black Maidens coach invite 36 players for camping
FIFA U-17 World Cup  Black Maidens coach invite 36 players for camping