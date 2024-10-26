ADVERTISEMENT
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: All the key statistics you need to know ahead of tonight's El Clásico

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in a highly anticipated clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday night in the Spanish La Liga.

Vinicius vs Raphina
Madrid have been in excellent form, remaining unbeaten in the league since their 3-1 loss to Atlético Madrid on September 25, 2023. They are currently on a 42-match unbeaten streak in La Liga, with 31 wins and 11 draws during this period.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have had a strong start to the season, winning nine of their first 10 matches. Their only loss came in a surprising 4-1 defeat to Osasuna. While their defense has shown vulnerabilities, their attack has been lethal, overwhelming teams like Real Valladolid (7-0), Villarreal (5-1), and Sevilla (5-1).

Real Madrid have dominated recent El Clásico encounters, winning the last four matches against Barcelona in all competitions. A win today would give them five consecutive victories over their rivals for only the second time in 59 years, having last achieved this between 2020 and 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti could join an elite group of coaches with five or more consecutive Clásico wins, following Miguel Muñoz (seven wins from 1962 to 1965) and Pep Guardiola (five wins from 2008 to 2010).

Jude Bellingham played a pivotal role in last season’s El Clásico fixtures, scoring decisive goals in both league encounters — a 2-1 victory in Barcelona in October and a 3-2 win in Madrid in April.

Madrid vs Barca
  • Total wins for FC Barcelona: 100
  • Total wins for Real Madrid: 105
  • Draws: 52
  • Goals for FC Barcelona: 419
  • Goals for Real Madrid: 433
  • Home wins for FC Barcelona: 63
  • Home wins for Real Madrid: 66
