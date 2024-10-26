Real Madrid vs Barcelona: All the key statistics you need to know ahead of tonight's El Clásico

Barcelona, on the other hand, have had a strong start to the season, winning nine of their first 10 matches. Their only loss came in a surprising 4-1 defeat to Osasuna. While their defense has shown vulnerabilities, their attack has been lethal, overwhelming teams like Real Valladolid (7-0), Villarreal (5-1), and Sevilla (5-1).

Real Madrid have dominated recent El Clásico encounters, winning the last four matches against Barcelona in all competitions. A win today would give them five consecutive victories over their rivals for only the second time in 59 years, having last achieved this between 2020 and 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti could join an elite group of coaches with five or more consecutive Clásico wins, following Miguel Muñoz (seven wins from 1962 to 1965) and Pep Guardiola (five wins from 2008 to 2010).

Jude Bellingham played a pivotal role in last season’s El Clásico fixtures, scoring decisive goals in both league encounters — a 2-1 victory in Barcelona in October and a 3-2 win in Madrid in April.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona all Classico stats

