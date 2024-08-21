Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 2 million subscribers within hours of launching YouTube channel

Ronaldo's YouTube channel shatters records

“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real,” Ronaldo said.

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”

As of the time of filing this report, the footballer’s YouTube channel called “UR Cristiano” has 2.46 million subscribers.

Business Insider USA

Ronaldo is currently the most followed person on social media, having accrued 917 million followers across various platforms.

Earlier in June, the Al Nassr forward broke the record for the most-liked comment on Instagram after he congratulated Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid.

Having officially become a Real Madrid player, Mbappe took to Instagram to revel in the moment and describe the move as a dream come true.

The 25-year-old also shared some photos from his past visit to the Spanish club while was young, including one that he took with Ronaldo.

However, Ronaldo spotted it and replied to Mbappe, who has always regarded the Portuguese as his idol: “My turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu.”