Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo


The Best Award Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos believes Luka Modric deserves the FIFA Player of the Year award than players with more marketing appeal like 'Ronaldo'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo play

Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos says Luka Modric deserves to be named the best player in the world for the 2017-18 season.

Ronaldo, Modric and Salah have been nominated for the 2017-18 FIFA best player dubbed 'The Best'.

READ MORE: Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat

The winner will be announced in ending of September, but Sergio Ramos who played with Cristiano Ronaldo before he left for Juventus believes his teammate Luca Modric is the right person for the award against players with 'most marketing'.

His statement appears to take a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo who is the player with highest commercial value in the world.

"There are few players that I am as proud of having in my team as [Modric],' said Ramos , according to ESPN. 'He is a great friend and a great player. He is one of the few players who [if he wins] would make me as happy as if they had given it to me.'"

However, Ramos didn't leave it at just praising who he thinks is the better player.

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

"Maybe there are players with more marketing, with a bigger name but Modric deserves that award," he said.

The Real Madrid defender was reportedly asked whether these comments were made about anyone in particular. Although he said that they were not, there can be little doubt about who he was referring to.

The Best FIFA awards, and previously the Ballon d'Or, have been dominated by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the past decade, but it seems Modric has the best chance of taking the prize.

He won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup where he captained Croatia to second place, and was also recently named UEFA Men's Player of the Year. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes called the result 'ridiculous,' saying the award should've gone to his client instead. 

'I will not answer Mendes,' Ramos reportedly said when asked about the comments. 'Everyone has his opinion. It is respectable. Flattery and criticism are always in our profession. Everyone can say what they want but in my opinion the prize to Modric is very well deserved.'

Of course, Ronaldo had an excellent year of his own, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid alongside Modric, scoring 44 goals in all competitions for his club, and four goals for Portugal at the World Cup. However, he hasn't had quite as prolific a start to this season for his new club Juventus.

Their other opponent is Salah, who helped Liverpool to the Champions League final, while setting a new scoring record in the Premier League with 32 goals.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place in London on September 24

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong: Bankroller of AshGold loses Lamborghini in bet Dr. Kwaku Frimpong Bankroller of AshGold loses Lamborghini in bet
Ghana: Black Stars threw away national pride Ghana Black Stars threw away national pride
Black Stars: I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John Paintsil Black Stars I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John Paintsil
Prolific Strikers: 5 best attackers in the world currently Prolific Strikers 5 best attackers in the world currently
Football: Southgate expects Alli to be fit in time for Liverpool clash Football Southgate expects Alli to be fit in time for Liverpool clash
Living Legends: XI footballers who retired from internationals in 2018 Living Legends XI footballers who retired from internationals in 2018

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Alexis Sanchez: Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute Alexis Sanchez Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute



Top Articles

1 Bad Coaching Is Kwesi Appiah the right coach for the Black Stars?bullet
2 Ghana Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debtbullet
3 Throwback Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeatbullet
4 Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA...bullet
5 Golden Clash Sogne Yacouba brace hands Kotoko 3-2 win over Ashgoldbullet
6 Video Watch the goal that secured victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
7 Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers All weekend results in the...bullet
8 WAFU U17 Tournament Black Starlets beat Togo to advance to...bullet
9 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano...bullet
10 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
4 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s...bullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead...bullet

Football

Players will have the final say on whether a La Liga fixture between Girona and Barcelona will be staged in the United States
Football Liga match in America - players to decide
Napoli's defender from Romania Vlad Chiriches was injured playing against Montenegro last week, which ended in a goalless draw
Football Romania skipper Chiriches undergoes knee surgery
No Ghanaian named in 55-player shortlist
FIFPRO No Ghanaian named in 55-player shortlist
Dimitri Payet and Marseille will play their next European home game behind closed doors
Football Marseille ordered by UEFA to play Europa League game behind closed doors
X
Advertisement