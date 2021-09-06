South Africa 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars lose in Johannesburg after disappointing performance

The result sees Charles Kwabena Akonnor’s side drop to second in the group, although they could further drop to third if Zimbabwe wins against Ethiopia on Tuesday.

The Black Stars recorded a 1-0 home win over Ethiopia in their opening qualifying game and were hoping to make it two wins from two against Bafana Bafana.

However, a depleted team without the likes of Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Abdul Baba Rahman, had to settle for defeat.

Ghana started the game on the ascendency and held on to possession better than they did against Ethiopia three days ago.

That early spell of possession nearly translated into something meaningful when debutant Fatawu Mohammed played the ball behind the South African defence, only for Joel Fameye to be brought down by Rushine De Reuck.

The defender was, perhaps, very lucky to get away with just a yellow card, with the Ghana striker having pulled away before he was brought down.

Despite enjoying less possession, South Africa should have gone into the half-time break with the lead, but Percy Tau’s header was wrongly ruled out for offside.

Hugo Broos’ side returned after recess as the better side and nearly broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when goalkeeper Richard Ofori committed a howler, only for the South African attacker to miss an open net.

Bafana Bafana’s incessant pressure ultimately paid off when Hlongwane reacted quickest to tap home from a low cross with just seven minutes left.