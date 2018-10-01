Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain


La Liga Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain

Ronaldo left Real Madrid because of the Spanish Tax Authorities

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain play

Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain

Real Madrid said goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo in July of this year, but the player's journey through the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu exit doors began in May of 2017.

His problems with the Spanish tax authorities kicked off a series of discussions and decisions which ultimately led him to Turin and to Juventus.

READ MORE: Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah

This is according a fresh report published by El Mundo.They reveal that Ronaldo held a meeting at the home of his agent Jorge Mendes in May of 2017, with his advisors in attendance.

"I said I didn't want any risks," Ronaldo told his advisors, referring to the legal troubles that had been caused by tax non-payments.

 "I didn't study and the only thing I've done in my life is play football, but I'm not stupid and I don't trust anyone."

That's why I always pay 30 percent more than is requested when I hire an assessor.

"It's because I don't want problems."Lawyer Carlos Osorio, who was at the meeting, explained that he had been in charge of these fiscal issues, but urged Ronaldo not to worry.

Some months later, when he had to make a pact with the tax authorities, he became very angry.

"I never said not to pay taxes!" he exclaimed to his advisors."I want to know what happened.

"I don't understand anything, as the taxes should be paid by sponsors, so why do they accuse me?"

Having had to fork out payments to the Spanish tax authorities, Ronaldo hoped that Real Madrid would offer him an improved contract to soften the financial hit, as he believed Barcelona had done with Lionel Messi.

READ MORE: Five Ghanaian players with university degree

Yet the capital city club wanted to keep a distance from Ronaldo and his legal issues, which he viewed as a betrayal.

He also considered it a lack of respect that Messi was earning double his wages and that Neymar had moved ahead of him in the salary rankings after the Brazilian's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

His anger became so much that Zinedine Zidane reportedly spoke to the directors to ask them to solve the issue, claiming that Ronaldo was discussing it too much in the dressing room.

On top of all that, the Portuguese was also irritated by the fact that Alfredo Di Stefano was continually discussed ahead of him when it came to the topic of Real Madrid's best ever player."

They always put me behind Di Stefano and I don't know what more I have to do," he is believed to have said.

In the end, the relationship with Real Madrid reached a point where he decided to leave and to move on, joining Juventus and beginning a new adventure in Italy.

Source:Marca

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Weekend Roundup: How Ghanaian players abroad fared over the weekend Weekend Roundup How Ghanaian players abroad fared over the weekend
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng for defeat against Hertha Berlin Bundesliga Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng for defeat against Hertha Berlin
Reward: Betway offers brand new Kia Cerato to players Reward Betway offers brand new Kia Cerato to players
Holy Saints: Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world right now Holy Saints Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world right now
Football: Some care more than others about Man Utd crisis - Mourinho Football Some care more than others about Man Utd crisis - Mourinho
Football: "I want to go home," says China's veteran Italian coach Lippi Football "I want to go home," says China's veteran Italian coach Lippi

Recommended Videos

Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe
Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award



Top Articles

1 Next Move 3 clubs Paul Pogba may want to join nowbullet
2 Adult Film Hazard goal uploaded on PornHub with funny captionbullet
3 2019 Africa Nations Cup Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi...bullet
4 Premier League Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to...bullet
5 David Brigidi Karela United owner diesbullet
6 Holy Saints Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the...bullet
7 Five Ghanaian players with university degreebullet
8 Football Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to...bullet
9 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers...bullet
10 Football Dortmund go top as Alcacer brace seals...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
7 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport have...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya...bullet

Football

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training following a knee injury
Football Kevin De Bruyne back in training for Manchester City
Preview Richmond Boakye and other African players who will star this week's CL
CK Akunnor seals 3-year deal with Kotoko
Ghana Premier League CK Akunnor seals 3-year deal with Kotoko
"We have to make sure Juventus remain top of world football," said president Andrea Agnelli.
Football Juventus president wants fresh faces after CEO Marotta's exit
X
Advertisement