Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper goes house-to-house to celebrate England’s win over Germany with fans

Emmanuel Ayamga

Famous rapper Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, popularly known as Stormzy, couldn’t hide his excitement following England’s victory over Germany.

The British-Ghanaian artiste joined several local fans to celebrate the feat chalked by Gareth Southgate and his charges.

The Three Lions recorded a historic 2-0 win over German in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were enough to secure an important win for the English team.

David Beckham, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and other big-name personalities were at Wembley Stadium as England defeated Germany in a knockout game for the first time in 55 years.

Stormzy had promised that he would visit fans in their homes if England won their match against Germany. He went ahead to watch the game with strangers at Boxpark in Croydona and visited a few fans to celebrate the victory, as promised.

Wearing a Jack Grealish no.7 England home shirt, the rapper was captured celebrating with the fans when Sterling opened the scoring.

In January, Stormzy visited Ghana to shoot a music video with budding rapper Yaw TOG after being featured on the latter’s hit single “Sore”.

The 27-year-old artiste moved around in Kumasi and was spotted hanging out with Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog and other Kumerican artistes.

Meanwhile, England will now face Ukraine in the quarter-final of Euro 2020.

Emmanuel Ayamga

