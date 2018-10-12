Pulse.com.gh logo
The day Kotoko beat Black Stars 1-0 in Kumasi


The Porcupine Warriors edged the Black Stars of Ghana 1-0 in a trial match at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on Thursday 17 October, 2003 in a trial match and the fans of the Kumasi giants would want a repeat of that on Friday.

play

Fans of Asante Kotoko will be eyeing for a repeat of what happened on 17 October, 2003 when they come face to face on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Before this tier Kotoko had drawn one all against the Black Stars in June, with Michael Osei registering the opener for the Porcupine Warriors, but William Tiero snatched the equalizer for the latter.

In the second game between the two sides in four months Kotoko reigned supreme as they defeated the senior national male football team of Ghana 1-0, but the match had to be abandoned in the 80 minute due to poor visibility.

It formed part of the Stars' preparation towards Ghana's World cup qualifier against Somalia in November.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-­ up

Kotoko took the lead in the second minute of the game after the Black Stars, fielding local players with six of them from Kotoko, were gradually warming themselves into the game after kick-off.

The goal was scored by Francis Aggrey in a goalmouth melee after goalkeeper Louis Quainoo had failed to make a first time save of Michael Osei's shot.

The Stars accepted the challenge and made series of incursions in an attempt to equalise but William Tierro missed a good chance in the sixth minute while Mohammed Alhassan in goal for Kotoko saved a brilliant shot from skipper Hamza Mohammed in the 20th minute. Play was difficult due to the sogginess of the field but it was Kotoko who found their rhythm and outplayed the Stars up to the end of the half.

READ MORE: Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention Cristriano Ronaldo's name

On resumption, both teams made changes but it was still Kotoko who dominated the game with Michael Asante, Kwaku Duah and Techie Menson making things difficult for the Stars attacking machinery led by William Tierro, Shilla Alhassan and Aziz Ansah.

