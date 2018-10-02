These are the best youngsters in the world

news

Kylian Mbappe is the favourite to win the 2019 Golden Ball award for the best U-21 player in the world

The 19-year-old scored 21 goals for PSG last season and played an integral role in France lifting the World Cup – in which he was named FIFA's Best Young Player.

He faces competition from Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Everton midfielder Tom Davies, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Manchester United's £19 million summer signing Diogo Dalot.

Other names on the list include Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Roma's Justin Kluivert.

THE 40 NOMINEES FOR AWARD

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Kelvin Amian (Toulouse)

Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Musa Barrow (Atalanta)

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg)

Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan)

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Tom Davies (Everton)

Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)

Moussa Diaby (PSG)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege)

Ritsu Doan (Groningen)

Eder Militao (Porto)

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)

Evander (Midtjylland)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg)

Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

Moise Kean (Juventus)

Jules Keita (Dijon)

Justin Kluivert (Roma)

Alban Lafont (Fiorentina)

Manu Garcia (Toulouse)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Pietro Pellegri (Monaco)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Marcelo Saracchi (RB Leipzig)

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes)

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Moussa Wague (Barcelona)

Timothy Weah (PSG)

Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)

Joao Felix (Benfica)

Jota (Benfica)

Jovane Cabral (Sporting Lisbon).