These are the top ten coaches without a job

There is definitely going to be pressure on coaches who struggling to guide their sides to wins as some fine coaches stay in the waiting room

  • Published:
Zinedine Zidane leads list of coaches that are currently available for employment as certain teams contemplate parting ways with their managers.

Below is a list of the ten finest coaches who are currently without a job.

1

Zinedine Zidane

The first ever coach to win three UEFA Champions League titles on the trot moved away from Real Madrid after disagreement with club president Florentino Perez over player transfer.

He has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Juventus

 

Antonio Conte

The Italian is yet to find a job since he was sacked by Chelsea this season

Arsene Wenger

The legendary French coach left Arsenal after 22 years in charge of the Gunners. He is yet to get back to coaching.

 

4

Laurent Blanc

The former Manchester United coach is yet to coach since 2016, after he was relieved of his job at Paris Saint Germain.

He was linked to the Chelsea job before the appointment of Maurizio Sarri

6

Petr Bosz

The former Borussia Dortmund coach hasn’t find himself a job, since his dismissal from the German giants outfit in 2017

 

7

Claudio Ranieri

The coach who inspired Leicester City a fairytale league triumph three seasons ago is without a job. Claudio Ranieri has left his job with French Ligue 1 side Nantes and with his rich CV clubs will be aiming at getting him back to business.

8

Michael Laudrup

Out of the limelight for a few years, his name always circulates when a job becomes available. Currently at Al-Rayyan in Qatar, but that would likely not act as a barrier for a big job.

 

9

Quique Sánchez Flores

Having left Espanyol he could not find a job this summer

10

Míchel

He will forever be associated with Real Madrid and, therefore, always linked with the job.

