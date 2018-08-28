Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular in Spain

news

Thomas Partey was welcomed by song of his favourite musician Stonebwoy titled ‘Tomorrow’ as approached to receive a plaque from Atletico Madrid for making 100 appearances for the club.

Thomas Partey came on in the 36 minute for Juanfra as Atletico Madrid edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the La Liga on Saturday, courtesy of Antoine Griezman’s lone goal.

That game was Partey’s 100 for Atletico Madrid and ended up joining a club of 164 players who have achieved this adorable feat for Atletico Madrid.

He was honoured by the club after the game.

Thomas Partey is a fan of Stonebwoy and it was in place that he was welcomed by ‘Tomorrow’, a popular by the Ghanaian dancehall musician for his award.

Lights at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium were shut off and his teammates formed a semi-circle to give him a treat on his special moment in the club’s history.