Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular in Spain


Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy's song popular in Spain

The Ghanaian midfielder used Stonebwoy’s hit song ‘Tomorrow’ as his welcome song when he walked to the field to receive an award for making 100 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy's song popular in Spain

Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain

Thomas Partey was welcomed by song of his favourite musician Stonebwoy titled ‘Tomorrow’ as approached to receive a plaque from Atletico Madrid for making 100 appearances for the club.

Thomas Partey came on in the 36 minute for Juanfra as Atletico Madrid edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the La Liga on Saturday, courtesy of Antoine Griezman’s lone goal.

That game was Partey’s 100 for Atletico Madrid and ended up joining a club of 164 players who have achieved this adorable feat for Atletico Madrid.

He was honoured by the club after the game.

Thomas Partey is a fan of Stonebwoy and it was in place that he was welcomed by ‘Tomorrow’, a popular by the Ghanaian dancehall musician for his award.

Lights at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium were shut off and his teammates formed a semi-circle to give him a treat on his special moment in the club’s history.

