Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal training after missing Angola vs Ghana game

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey trained with Arsenal on Thursday afternoon after a minor injury ruled him out of Ghana’s reverse fixture against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Partey was part of the Black Stars squad that travelled to Luanda to take on the Black Antelopes on Monday.

However, fans of the national team were left surprised when the Arsenal midfielder was left out of the starting line-up by Chris Hughton.

The 29-year-old had captained his country to beat the Central African nation 1-0 in the home fixture four days earlier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, but didn’t play any minutes away at Angola.

Ghana coach Hughton later revealed that Partey was carrying an injury and, therefore, it wasn’t prudent to take the risk of playing him in the game.

Instead, Hughton opted for the midfield duo of Abdul Salis Samed and Edmund Addo, with Majeed Ashimeru coming on in the second half to make an impact.

The Black Stars went on to draw 1-1 with Angola, Osman Bukari’s late strike cancelling out Lucas Joao’s early second-half goal.

Partey has now returned to training with Arsenal as they prepare for their crucial Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side this season, having contributed two goals thus far.

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the league table and are aiming to be crowned champions for the first time since 2004.

Emmanuel Ayamga
