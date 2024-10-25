Top 5 Ghanaian strikers of all-time

Has Ghana ever lacked great strikers? I would argue that the country, once regarded as the "Brazilians of African Football," has never been short of top-class goal scorers. Ghana has always produced a steady stream of goalkeepers who have delighted fans and brought extra joy to the beautiful game.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame of Pulse Sports compiles a list of the top five Ghanaian strikers who have thrilled fans with their scoring prowess and unforgettable performances.

Edward Acquah

Edward Acquah was instrumental in Ghana's football history, scoring twice in the 1963 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final to lead the Black Stars to a 3-0 win over Sudan, securing their first of four AFCON titles. Acquah finished the tournament with four goals and later represented Ghana at the 1964 Summer Olympics.

According to the RSSSF, he netted an impressive 45 goals in 41 games for Ghana, making him the nation’s second-highest scorer, behind only Asamoah Gyan.

Acquah, a former Eleven Wise and Real Republicans star, earned the nickname ‘the man with a sputnik shot’ due to his powerful feet.

Kwesi Owusu

Nicknamed the ‘Powerhouse,’ Kwesi Owusu scored 36 goals in 52 appearances for the Black Stars. The former Ghanaian captain led the team to a runners-up finish in the 1970 AFCON and also represented Ghana at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Renowned for his lethal finishing, the former Bofoakwa striker was Ghana's joint all-time top scorer until Asamoah Gyan eventually broke the record.

Dan Owusu

Dan Owusu, a dominant forward in the 1970s, left a significant mark in Ghanaian club football during his time at Bofoakwa. Although he had limited impact on the Black Stars, Owusu was the first player to win the top scorer title in the Ghanaian top-flight league for three consecutive seasons. This remarkable feat was only equalled by Ishmael Addo in 2001.

Tony Yeboah

One of the most prolific goal scorers in both Ghanaian and African football history, Tony Yeboah earned global recognition for his ability to score spectacular goals. He played for European clubs like 1. FC Saarbrücken, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leeds United, and Hamburger SV, in addition to stints with Asante Kotoko, Cornerstones Kumasi, Okwawu United, and Al-Ittihad Doha. Yeboah featured in 59 games for Ghana, netting 29 goals, cementing his place as one of Ghana’s all-time greats.

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ghanaian strikers, bringing immense joy to fans across the nation.

Gyan represented Ghana in three consecutive FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, and 2014), scoring six goals to become the highest African goal scorer in World Cup history.