U20 World Cup: Ghana's Black Princesses suffer group-stage exit for 7th consecutive time

Emmanuel Ayamga

Despite recording an impressive 3-1 victory over New Zealand, Ghana have been eliminated from the ongoing U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

The Black Princesses have, therefore, now failed to advance from the group stage for the seventh consecutive World Cup tournament.

Yusif Basigi’s side went into Sunday’s game against New Zealand with their fate already sealed following Argentina’s victory over Costa Rica earlier in the day.

Ghana were hoping to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams after making a poor start to the tournament.

The West Africans lost their opening group game against debutants Austria before suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Japan in the second match.

Although Ghana’s chances of progressing out of the group were slim, the Black Princesses were hoping Costa Rica would do them a favour against Argentina.

However, that was not to be as the South Americans won their game to finish third in Group F on four points, eliminating Ghana in the process.

The result, though, did not stop the Black Princesses from ending the tournament on a high after coasting to a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Following what was a close first half, Salamatu Abdulai put Ghana in front in the 59th minute after sweeping the ball home from a cross.

Ghana’s lead did not last, though, with Manaia Elliott beautifully lobbing the goalkeeper to restore parity five minutes later.

Elliott and Millie Clegg both had great chances to put the Oceanian country ahead but fluffed their lines, as Ghana went 2-1 up via Abdulai’s towering header.

Substitute Tracy Twum put the result beyond doubt with a deft finish in the last minute to secure a 3-1 victory for Basigi’s side.

