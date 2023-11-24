Video: Ghana defender Alidu Seidu joins Tyla’s viral ‘water’ dance challenge

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Seidu is seen trying to shake his bum as he poured water on his back.

South African singer Tyla is currently one of the most streamed artistes in the world following the release of her smashing hit song “Water.”

The song has particularly been trending on TikTok, where a dance challenge has gone viral across the globe among young people.

Meanwhile, the viral dance for King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ song has found its way to the ongoing 2023 U17 FIFA World Cup, with an Indonesian player performing the dance after scoring.

The viral dance took centre stage when hosts Indonesia played their second group game of the tournament against Panama last Monday.

The game ended 1-1, with goals from Arkhan Kaka Purwanto and Oldemar Castillo Jimenez cancelling each other out.

Panama scored first late in the first half, but Purwanto levelled the score after the break and celebrated his goal by dancing.

The 16-year-old Indonesia forward excited the entire stadium when he performed the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.

The Terminator dance challenge, which was choreographed by Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd, is one of the most popular on TikTok currently.

Dancegod Lloyd observed the dance trend extending into the U17 FIFA World Cup and took to social media to revel in the moment.

“Put some respect on my name! I created something iconic,” the dancer wrote on microblogging site

X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a video of the player performing his viral