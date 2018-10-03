Pulse.com.gh logo
Video of Ronaldo dancing seductively with rape accuser surfaces online


More evidence against the Juventus striker in relation to the rape accusation levelled against him have emerged online.

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate dance with rape accuser, Kathryn Mayorga in Las Vegas nightclub hours before the alleged attack has surfaced online.

A German media outlet broke the news that Cristiano Ronaldo raped Kathryn Mayorga, a model turned teacher in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel.

Ms Mayorga, Ronaldo's accuser explained she was forced by the Portuguese into having sex with her, despite insisting that he should stop.

she was afterwards paid off to remain silent that the issue never happened.

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier rubbished the claims, saying it was fake news and his lawyers threatened to sue the German media outlet that broke the news.

However, new evidence indicate that Ronaldo was intimately involved with Ms Mayorga and the claims have some amount of truth. 

In the footage obtained by The Sun Online, the Juventus forward can be seen grinding and placing his arm around Ms. Mayorga as they party together in Sin City in 2009.

Last night, authorities in Las Vegas revealed they have reopened the investigation into the claim that Cristiano Ronaldo raped a model in a hotel room nine years ago.

