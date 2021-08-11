RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Villarreal fightback takes Super Cup to extra-time

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Chelsea before going off injured

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Chelsea before going off injured Creator: Paul ELLIS
Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Chelsea before going off injured Creator: Paul ELLIS

Extra-time was required to decide the first European trophy of the season after Villarreal pegged back Chelsea as the UEFA Super Cup final finished 1-1 after 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

A dominant start by the European champions was rewarded in Belfast as Hakim Ziyech fired Chelsea into a 27th minute lead, but Gerard Moreno's equaliser was no more than Villarreal's improved second-half display deserved.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Messi sets sights on Champions League 'dream' as Paris goes crazy for new hero

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON

I didn't have a chance to choose Ghana over France on the International level – Marcel Desailly

Marcel Desailly