Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debate


The ex-Manchester United striker has chosen Lionel Messi over his former teammate Ronaldo as the greatest player of all-time.

Wayne Rooney says Lionel Messi is the GOAT, the acronym for the Greatest of all time, despite having played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Messi and Ronaldo have won five FIFA Player and Ballon d’Or each, spanning the past last ten years and there is an endless debate among their fans as to who is the greatest player of all time.

However, Rooney, despite having played with Ronaldo at Manchester United for five years, thinks Lionel Messi is the greatest player to have graced the turf

“Ronaldo has gone from a winger to a striker and a goalscorer.“Rather than taking players on all the time, he has gone more one or two touches, getting in the box and scoring goals.

“Messi a bit of everything - you see him scoring goals from playing probably a deep midfield role at times, and where I’m probably still walking on the pitch he’s scoring.“So he is probably the best.”

Wayne Rooney currently plies his trade in the Major Soccer League with DC United.

