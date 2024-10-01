'We gonna cause problems' – Antoine Semenyo warns PL clubs

“We are a good team, and we’re going to cause problems this year,” Semenyo declared in a post-match interview.

Semenyo scored the game’s third goal in the 39th minute, after Evanilson broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, and Dango Ouattara added the second in the 32nd minute.

This goal marked Semenyo’s third of the season, making him the club’s top scorer.

Semenyo’s analysis on the game

“We watched a couple of videos in meetings during the week and so knew we could catch them out with some quick free kicks. It was quick thinking from Tav [Tavernier] and a great finish from Evan [Evanilson]. I’m buzzing for him, and he’s going to be a problem for teams this season,” he told Sky Sports.

The Ghanaian striker has made an impressive start to the season, scoring three goals and providing one assist, the most in the team.

Upcoming fixtures

The 24-year-old aims to become his team’s top scorer and will be looking to continue his good form when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

He will be keen to score and help the Cherries break their five-match head-to-head record with Leicester City.