ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Ghana secure 3-1 win in WAFCON qualifier over Namibia

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Black Queens of Ghana secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Namibia in the first leg of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, Dec 1.

Ghana X Namibia
Ghana X Namibia

With dominant play on the pitch, Doris Boaduwaa netted twice with Portia Boakye sealing the victory in style with another goal, while an own goal by a Namibian defender gave the visitors a consolation score.

Recommended articles

Despite a defensive mistake allowing Namibia to grab an away goal, Ghana holds a significant advantage heading into the second leg, scheduled for December 5 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Namibia.

Coach Nora Hauptle will be looking to maintain her impressive unbeaten record (10 consecutive wins) as coach of the Black Queens, and aims to qualify for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after missing the previous edition.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Thiago Silva is preparing to make his debut for Chelsea

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

Andre Ayew reacts to red card on Le Havre debut, says he's pretty calm

‘I’m pretty calm’ – Andre Ayew reacts to red card on Le Havre debut