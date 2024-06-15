'I've lost every respect I have for him' - Victor Osimhen lashes out at Finidi George

The controversy erupted following comments made by Finidi George, now a coach, regarding Osimhen's recent performances and attitude on and off the pitch. George, known for his illustrious career with the Super Eagles and clubs like Ajax, had criticized Osimhen's work ethic and commitment, suggesting that the young striker needed to improve his professionalism.

Osimhen, who has been a key player for both the Nigerian national team and his club side, Napoli, responded strongly to George's remarks. In a statement released through his social media channels, Osimhen expressed his deep disappointment and frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's disheartening to hear such comments from someone I once looked up to," Osimhen wrote. "I have always given my best for the Super Eagles and my club. To be criticized in this manner by Finidi George, someone who should understand the pressures and challenges we face, is very hurtful. I have lost every respect I had for him."

The young striker went on to emphasize his dedication to his career and his commitment to improving and contributing to his teams. He also urged for support rather than criticism from former players and officials.

"I am focused on my development and helping my teams achieve success. What we need is encouragement and constructive feedback, not public denigration from those who have walked this path before us," he added.

The public clash between Osimhen and George has sparked a wide range of reactions from fans and pundits. Some have sided with Osimhen, acknowledging the pressures faced by modern players, while others believe George's comments were intended as constructive criticism meant to help the young striker reach his full potential.

It remains to be seen how this rift will affect the dynamics within the Nigerian football community. For now, Victor Osimhen's strong response has made it clear that he expects respect and support from those who once inspired him.

ADVERTISEMENT