Lamine Yamal leaves Spain camp for Barcelona

Following a stellar performance in Spain's 1-0 victory, Yamal was substituted out in the 90th minute, visibly limping as he exited the field.
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from Spain's national team and will return to Barcelona after sustaining an injury during Saturday's UEFA Nations League match against Denmark.
Sunday morning tests conducted by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) revealed no hamstring tear, but Yamal will miss Spain's upcoming Nations League match against Serbia on Tuesday. He will recover in Barcelona, while Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme has been summoned to replace him.
Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, urged referees to safeguard young talents like Yamal, who are often targeted by opponents seeking to intimidate them.
"Lamine must adapt to this reality," De la Fuente stated.
"He possesses exceptional talent, but football isn't always straightforward; it comes with challenges."
Barcelona faces a hectic schedule post-international break, hosting Sevilla on October 20, followed by a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on October 23, and the season's first El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.