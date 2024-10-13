Lamine Yamal leaves Spain camp for Barcelona

Sunday morning tests conducted by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) revealed no hamstring tear, but Yamal will miss Spain's upcoming Nations League match against Serbia on Tuesday. He will recover in Barcelona, while Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme has been summoned to replace him.

Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, urged referees to safeguard young talents like Yamal, who are often targeted by opponents seeking to intimidate them.

"Lamine must adapt to this reality," De la Fuente stated.

"He possesses exceptional talent, but football isn't always straightforward; it comes with challenges."