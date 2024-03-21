2023 African Games: Ghana picks up bronze medal in women’s 4x100m

Team Nigeria, however, secured the gold medal, with the quartet led by Tobi Amusan running an impressive time of 43.05 seconds.

Liberia finished second to snatch the silver medal with a time of 44.02 seconds, marginally beating Ghana’s finish time.

Meanwhile, Ghana also managed a second-place finish in the men’s 4x100m final to win a silver medal following a very close race on Wednesday.

Team Ghana was represented by Benjamin Azamati, Joseph-Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, and Solomon Hammond in the race.

However, their time of 38.43 seconds was bettered by Team Nigeria, who won gold after finishing first with a time of 38.41 seconds.

Liberia secured the bronze medal after setting a national record with a time of 38.73 seconds in the 4x100m final.

