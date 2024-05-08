ADVERTISEMENT
Basketball: Ghana’s Ohemaa Nyanin named General Manager of WNBA Golden State

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian-American Ohemaa Nyanin has been appointed as the new General Manager of the newly formed Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) side Golden State.

A statement from the American female basketball team on Monday said Nyanin’s tenure will officially begin on May 13, 2024.

Golden State will become the 13th franchise in the WNBA following the league’s first expansion since 2008.

The team will start competing in the league in 2025 and will play their games at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Nyanin is tasked with overseeing all basketball operations and working hand-in-hand with co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob.

Speaking at a press conference, she expressed her excitement over her new role and said she was looking forward to building an incredible franchise.

"The investment that has already been committed to building an incredible WNBA franchise is nothing short of amazing,” Nyanin said, as quoted by ESPN.

“I'm just really excited to collaborate with the current and future incredible minds to build a winning culture."

Meanwhile, WNBA Golden State’s co-executive chairman and CEO Lacob also described Nyanin as a fantastic hire, insisting she meets every expectation.

"You look for IQ and intelligence ... someone with basketball knowledge and experience and sort of a gut-level understanding of the game.

“And I think all of that along with sort of a cultural fit, someone that would really be able to fit within our culture, were all important aspects of this hiring process. And she passed with flying colours. This is a tremendous hire, couldn't be more excited,” he added.

