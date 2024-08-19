ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Don’t completely remove taxes on sports betting – Franklin Cudjoe

Emmanuel Ayamga

The President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has kicked against plans by future governments to completely scrap the tax on sports betting and lottery winnings.

Franklin Cudjoe: Don’t completely remove taxes on sports betting
Franklin Cudjoe: Don’t completely remove taxes on sports betting

He explained that the current economic challenges facing the country mean it’ll be more prudent to reduce the tax rate rather than to completely abolish it.

Recommended articles

In January, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) implemented a 10% withholding tax on all sports betting gross winnings.

sports betting
sports betting BI Africa

This sharply divided opinion among the youth, most of whom criticised the Nana Akufo-Addo government over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have promised to scrap the betting tax if they win the upcoming elections.

NDC presidential candidate John Mahama said he would abolish the betting tax if elected as president, while the NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also pledged to do the same.

However, reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe said it would be a bad idea to completely abolish the sports betting tax.

Franklin Cudjoe
Franklin Cudjoe Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite the economic challenges, I do not agree that we should completely remove taxes on the winning cash of betting. He can revise the tax downwards,” the IMANI-Africa president said on Joy FM.

“Some of the boys were complaining and I understood them because they argue that ‘you are not creating jobs for me as a government, the little joy I get from betting, you tax the joy away’. Of course, we don’t want that, but I think there has to be a middle ground.”

Meanwhile, the lottery and betting industries in Ghana have seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.up

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayittey Powers

TB Joshua’s death hurts more than losing my parents - Ayitey Powers

4-bedroom house, $75,000 and all of Tebogo’s rewards for winning Olympic gold medal

4-bedroom house, $75,000 and all of Tebogo’s rewards for winning Olympic gold medal

Video: Military boxer David Bawa knocks out opponent in round 1

Video: Military boxer David Bawa knocks out opponent in round 1

Franklin Cudjoe: Don’t completely remove taxes on sports betting

Don’t completely remove taxes on sports betting – Franklin Cudjoe