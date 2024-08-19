Don’t completely remove taxes on sports betting – Franklin Cudjoe

In January, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) implemented a 10% withholding tax on all sports betting gross winnings.

This sharply divided opinion among the youth, most of whom criticised the Nana Akufo-Addo government over it.

However, both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have promised to scrap the betting tax if they win the upcoming elections.

NPP, NDC promise to abolish betting tax

NDC presidential candidate John Mahama said he would abolish the betting tax if elected as president, while the NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also pledged to do the same.

However, reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe said it would be a bad idea to completely abolish the sports betting tax.

“Despite the economic challenges, I do not agree that we should completely remove taxes on the winning cash of betting. He can revise the tax downwards,” the IMANI-Africa president said on Joy FM.

“Some of the boys were complaining and I understood them because they argue that ‘you are not creating jobs for me as a government, the little joy I get from betting, you tax the joy away’. Of course, we don’t want that, but I think there has to be a middle ground.”