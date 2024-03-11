‘I was given size 40 boots instead of 38’ – Ghana’s gold-winning athlete Winnifred Ntumi

Recounting some of the challenges she’s had to go through to succeed, Ntumi also revealed that she used her own jersey for the Games.

“I had to use my own jersey for this competition, the items for this contest came in a day before, which is very bad. I was given size 40 boots for my weightlifting instead of a thirty-eight,” she told 3FM.

Ntumi dominated the women’s weightlifting event, winning a gold medal and two silver medals in different categories to open Ghana’s medal account on Sunday.

Having secured silver in the women's 49kg snatch after earning 63 points, she followed it up with another second-place finish in the clear and jerk with 81 points.

The 21-year-old was third time lucky as she deservedly won a gold medal in the overall 49kg category with 144 points.

Reacting to winning three medals for Ghana, Ntumi expressed her excitement and said she had been dreaming of such a moment.

“Well, my mind was only set up on making a good performance, which I did and through that, it made me get one gold and two silver.

“How can I even put it, I was more than excited. I was more than happy. I don’t know the kind of words to use to express this happiness. Winning Ghana’s first gold and silver medals, I was so happy,” she added.