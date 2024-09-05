Olympic athlete dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend

On Sunday, Cheptegei was admitted to the hospital after she suffered severe burns from being doused in petro and set on fire.

Authorities said the incident happened in Kenya, where she had been living and training, and was targeted after returning from church.

Kenya Athletics Association mourns Rebecca Cheptegei

According to the BBC, Cheptegei and her partner were involved in a quarrel over a piece of land before he set her ablaze.

Local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom later confirmed: “The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

A statement from the Ugandan Athletics Association mourned the 33-year-old’s death while calling for justice for the victim.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace," the association posted on X.

The head of Uganda's Olympic committee Donald Rukare also wrote: "We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure.”