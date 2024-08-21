‘GBC received $2.5m, third parties got $1m’ – Sports Ministry insists on $3.5m payment

A statement released by sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif, said some media organisations submitted proposals to cover the Games but an agreement of $3.6 million was ultimately reached between the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Sports Ministry.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has doubled down on its stance that it paid in excess of $3.5 million for the coverage of the 2023 African Games.
Recommended articles
He explained that, as the official broadcaster for the Games, GBC elected to use the services of third parties to assist them in their production and coverage.
Mustapha Ussif said a total amount of $2.5 million was paid to the GBC, with the amount divided into two instalments of $1 million and $1.5 million.
Sports Minister insists on $3 million payment
The Sports Minister added that a separate $1 million was paid to the third parties based on the instructions of the GBC and as stated in their pre-agreed contract.
“The Ministry, in its quest to build local capacity and leave a legacy after the 13th African Games, engaged the GBC to become the official broadcaster for the Games. The other reason for the Ministry's decision was that GBC's financial quotation for production and transmission was the lowest,” the Sports Minister said in a press release.
“From the total amount, $2.5 million was paid directly to GBC in two tranches: $1 million and $1.5 million on 13h March 2024 and 22nd May 2024 respectively. Another amount of $1 million was paid to third parties upon the instructions of GBC, in accordance with the contract.”
This comes after the Director General of the GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan, in an interview with Uniiq FM on Tuesday, said his outfit's total benefit from the coverage of the African Games was $105,000 instead of the “excess of $3 million” mentioned by the Sports Minister when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday.