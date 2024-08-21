‘GBC received $2.5m, third parties got $1m’ – Sports Ministry insists on $3.5m payment

He explained that, as the official broadcaster for the Games, GBC elected to use the services of third parties to assist them in their production and coverage.

Mustapha Ussif said a total amount of $2.5 million was paid to the GBC, with the amount divided into two instalments of $1 million and $1.5 million.

Sports Minister insists on $3 million payment

The Sports Minister added that a separate $1 million was paid to the third parties based on the instructions of the GBC and as stated in their pre-agreed contract.

“The Ministry, in its quest to build local capacity and leave a legacy after the 13th African Games, engaged the GBC to become the official broadcaster for the Games. The other reason for the Ministry's decision was that GBC's financial quotation for production and transmission was the lowest,” the Sports Minister said in a press release.

“From the total amount, $2.5 million was paid directly to GBC in two tranches: $1 million and $1.5 million on 13h March 2024 and 22nd May 2024 respectively. Another amount of $1 million was paid to third parties upon the instructions of GBC, in accordance with the contract.”

