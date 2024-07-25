Zimbabwe react to reports of sending 7 athletes and 67 officials to Olympic Games

According to ZOC president Thabani Gonye, Team Zimbabwe is made up of just 17 people, which includes both athletes and officials.
The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) has responded to reports that the country took a contingent of seven athletes and 67 officials to the 2024 Olympic Games.
Breaking down the delegation sent to Paris for the Olympics, he said there are seven athletes and eight officials, while himself and the Chief Executive Officer of the ZOC, Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi, are the only non-technical officials on the team.
He explained that although there are many Zimbabweans in Paris for various reasons, they are not part of their delegation for the Games.
“We are aware though that there are many other technical officials, dignitaries invited to the games directly to officiate and as guests and many other hundreds of Zimbabweans in Paris in various capacities, some to support our team at the Games, who as ZOC we can’t account and comment on,” Gonye said, as quoted by Chronicles Zimbabwe.
"These are not part of Team Zimbabwe delegation but Zimbabweans all welcome and free to cheer our athletes on.”
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s official delegation for the Olympic Games is listed below, as reported by Chronicles Zimbabwe:
Athletes: Isaac Mpofu, Rutendo Nyahora (marathon), Stephen Cox (rowing), Tapiwa Makarawu, Makanakaishe Charamba (200m sprint), Denilson Cyprianos (swimming 200m backstroke), Paige van Der Westhuizen - swimming (100m freestyle).
Technical officials
Chef de mission – Ringisai Mapondera
Admin and welfare - Sipiwe Nyamande
Physiotherapist - Abigail Mnikwa
Track & Field coach – Henry Tabarie
Marathon coach – Benson Chauke
Swimming coach – Masi Takaedza
Rowing coach - Franz Imfield
Rowing manager - Andrew Lorimer
ZOC Officials
President – Thabani Gonye
CEO – Marlene Gadzirayi