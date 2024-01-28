Super Eagles secure quarterfinal berth with a victory over Cameroon in AFCON

Claiming a decisive 2-0 victory over the Indomitable Lions, the Super Eagles ensured a smooth passage into the next round of the competition on Saturday night. The team's dynamic performance showcased their strategic prowess and collective effort, earning them a well-deserved place among the top contenders in the tournament.

With this 2-0 win, Nigeria advances to the quarterfinals, where they are set to face Angola. The latter secured a convincing 3-0 win over Namibia earlier in the day, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup between two formidable teams.

As the Super Eagles soar into the next stage of the competition, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate their upcoming encounter with Angola. The question looms: Can the Super Eagles maintain their impressive form and secure a coveted spot in the tournament's ultimate showdown?

