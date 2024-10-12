Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement

Nadal, 38, had hinted at retirement earlier this year due to a hip injury that required surgery and limited his 2023 appearances. His surprise selection for the November 19, 2024 Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga followed his last competition at the Paris Olympics in July. Fitness concerns led to his absence from the U.S. Open and Laver Cup.

In a heartfelt social media video, Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis.

"I'm retiring from professional tennis. The past two years have been challenging, and I've struggled to play without limitations. This decision wasn't easy, but everything has a beginning and end. It's time to conclude my successful career."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadal's impressive record includes 14 French Open titles, two Australian Opens, two Wimbledon crowns, four U.S. Opens, Olympic gold and four Davis Cups. He'll finish his career representing Spain alongside Carlos Alcaraz at the Davis Cup.

"I'm thrilled to end my career with my country," Nadal said. "I've come full circle since my 2004 Davis Cup debut. I feel incredibly lucky for my experiences."

Pulse Ghana