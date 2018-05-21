Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Meghan Markle's net worth is pretty massive even without royal status


Finance Meghan Markle's net worth is pretty massive even without royal status

  • Published:

Meghan Markle's net worth has accumulated to around $5 million (£3.7m).Her annual salary totalled $450,000 (£333,000) while she was working on Suits.

play

Megan Markle is the newest member of the royal family after marrying Prince Harry.

She has been plunged into class, status, and major wealth when after tieing the royal knot with Prince Harry on May 19.

Meghan was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the television showSuits before she got the royal engagement.

She made over $50,000 (£37,000) per Suits episode and her annual salary totalled $450,000 (£333,000), which included money gained from acting and sponsorship opportunities.

What is Meghan Markle's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meghan is currently worth $5 million (£3.7m).

Her net worth is just a smidgen of Kate Middleton's $10 million (£7.4m) and is insignificant compared to her future husband Prince Harry's net worth of $40 million (£29.6m).

How did Meghan Markle make her money?

Known as Rachel Zane in the Suits Tv show, Meghan was making more than $50,000 (£37,000) for each episode and her annual salary totalled $450,000 (£333,000).

She also grabbed $80,000 (£59,300) worth of sponsorship and endorsement opportunities.

For appearing in the film Remember Me in 2010 she made $187,000 (£138,000)  and $171,429 (£127,000) for The Candidate.

Meghan also leased an Audi SUV worth around $54,000 (£40,000), acting as a brand ambassador for the brand, but she ended her lease early and used a chauffeur for the end of her job on Suits.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Accra Marriott Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Dangote, Bill Gates, Otedola will join Bloomberg’s CEO at New Economy Forum
Dangote, Bill Gates, Otedola will join Bloomberg’s CEO at New Economy Forum
British consumers have suddenly decided to start hoarding cash.
Finance Two trends propping up economic growth in Britain have suddenly reversed as more consumers realise the damage from Brexit is permanent, not transient
Ghana COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season
Finance Ghana's minimum capital requirement for capital market players hits new height