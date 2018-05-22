news

Patience Akyianu has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited, to lead its insurance operations and drive new strategies for General and Life Insurance companies.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said Patience will join the team in October 2018, and the company is extremely excited to have someone of her calibre and experience to lead its highly skilled teams on an exciting new growth path.

“We believe that she will add significant value in achieving our vision and goals. Patience is joining Hollard from Barclays Bank Ghana, where she worked as the Managing Director for five years. She was the Finance Director of Barclays Bank Ghana before her elevation. Prior to joining Barclays, Patience was the Chief Finance Officer of Standard Chartered Bank of South Africa. Patience has over 17 years’ experience in the banking industry,” said the statement.

She has a track-record of building high performing teams and has a passion for excellent customer service.

Hollard International’s vision is to aggressively grow its insurance businesses in Ghana and to do so by creating dynamic, consumer-oriented insurance solutions that meet the needs of all Ghanaians.

After five years of leading Barclays Bank Ghana as Managing Director Mrs Patience Akyianu decided to pursue other interests outside the banking sector.

Mrs Akyianu continued to serve as the Managing Director for Barclays Ghana until 30 September 2018 and the search for her successor is now underway.