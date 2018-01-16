news

If you need to give your soon-to-be-ex a reason for your departure, here are some suggestions.

When she cheats on you.

When she is materialistic.

When she pressures you to marry her.

When she wants to move in with you just a few days after your first day.

When she is a social media addict. Always liking, commenting and sharing a post from friend’s page to hers.

When she can’t cook simple recipes like boiled rice and eggs stew. Always want to order food.

When her friends live a bad lifestyle.

When she is spontaneous.

When she doesn’t observe personal hygiene.

When she doesn’t look presentable during public events.

When she doesn’t have a steady career or not ready to look for a job.

When she doesn’t speak good English and she is ready to learn.

When she treats all men equal.

When she is overly jealous even when you hang out with your family member.

When she shows the bad altitude towards your family members.

When the love diminishes.

When your family doesn’t support the relationship.

When you don’t see any future with her.

When you give your life to Christ.

When she likes hanging out at night with male friends.

When she is an alcoholic.

When gives you blue balls every time you try to get intimate with her.

When she starts bleaching her skin.

When she always chats with her ex-boyfriend.

When she compares you to her ex.

When she disrespects your mom.

When she doesn’t act dumb.

When she starts behaving like your mother.

When she doesn’t spend time with you.

When she is snobbish.

When she is unsecured.

When she is dormant in bed.

When she wants too much sex.

When she is indecisive.

