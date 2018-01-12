news

They act like they know everything

He acts as if he is a repository of all knowledge. He is impressively better than popular search engines but he pulls out his phone calculate when it buys food for three people.

They try to impress women by acting as ‘bad boys’

Some girls don’t find smoking, drinking and other bad lifestyles cool but they deal with them because of love. You don't need to “show off” with these habits, you can do them without making a big deal about them.

READ ALSO: 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018

They think you can’t do what you can do because “you're a girl”

Let’s be real, there are some jobs that women can’t do. However, men should give them the chance to try their best or involve them in the process. Don’t sideline them because you think they aren’t strong enough to do it.

They talk about cars all the time

Some girls are just can’t wait to read the latest gist about that car, modifications and go for test drives but they don’t take about all day.

Talking about trucks is a good thing for a short time, but if it’s constant it gets annoying. Talk about how to strengthen your relationship and makes some future goals.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to get a Ghanaian guy to commit

When they flirt with a lot of girls

You can have a lot of friends who happen to be girls but you should know the limit when it comes to communication, going for events and doing things together.

It’s annoying because you can’t tell if they actually are into you or just being nice. This makes it a problem because if you read the situation wrong you will get hurt. significant other.

When you send them a text and they don’t text you back

Real men are supposed to have sexy jobs and take care of their partners. That shouldn’t stop you from checking up on your woman or replying their text. You can call her back when you go on break.

If is very annoying for someone to read your message and go offline. Nothing is more annoying than being in the middle of a conversation and then the conversation being killed.

READ ALSO: 8 ways to make your girlfriend happy

When he sleeps at dawn

It is really annoying when he stays awake all night watching movies or play videos when he know he has work the following day. By the time he wakes up, you already did all work and prepare breakfast for him.

When he pretends he’s listening to you but he isn't

Communication is crucial in every relationship. How would you know he cares about you if he doesn’t listen to what you say?.

When he doesn’t care about his look

How do you expect me to hang out with you in public when you look like a ‘delivery guy’. You have to get your grooming game on point, look dapper and smell good.