Relationship Tips :  5 ways to make your relationship strong in 2018

news

Though love is the foundation of any happy romantic relationship, love is not enough.

Yes, being understanding, caring, adjusting, et al, are the must-have traits to run a beautiful, long-term relationship. But one cannot underestimate the importance of those little gestures and habits that make your partner smile.

In order to have a healthy relationship, both parties have to be willing to work on it.

Pulse.com.gh 5 ways to keep your relationship strong.

1.Allow yourself to be vulnerable

Being vulnerable transforms the way we Live, love, parent, and lead. This explains that vulnerability holds the key to emotional intimacy.

Vulnerability is about being honest with how we feel, about our fears, about what we need, and asking for what we need. It’s allowing ourselves to be truly seen by our partner, warts and all.

2. Recognize that all relationships have their ups and downs

Just as you can’t expect to be happy all the time, you shouldn’t expect your relationship to be at a continuous high. When you make a long-term commitment to someone you have to be willing to ride the highs, as well as the lows, together.

3.Be all ears

It's always important to pay heed to your partner's problems and offer advice.

Also, there are days when you just want someone to listen to all the crap that has happened with you throughout the day, and simply say nothing. It requires a bit of patience but this mere gesture would do all the talking. Be that person in your partner's life and eventually, it would take your bond to next level.

4.Stay connected always

Good communication is an important part of all relationships and is an essential part of any healthy partnership. All relationships have ups and downs, but a healthy communication style can make it easier to deal with conflict, and build a stronger and healthier partnership.

We often hear how important communication is, but not what it is and how we can use good communication in our relationships.

5.Respect

Efya sang a whole song about it, so you know it’s got to be important. Respecting your partner comes in many forms. Maintaining a joyful relationship means respecting your partner’s time, heart, character, and trust.

However, there are many things people do in relationships that can break down respect, like name-calling, talking negatively about the other to friends or family, and/or threatening to leave the relationship.