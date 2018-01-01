Relationship Tips :  20 new year resolutions for Ghanaian couples

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For couples, the new year resolutions is another way of renewing their vows to strengthen their bond.

It gives them the opportunity to critically examine last year's achievement against their shortcomings and strategize for the new year.

They make new decisions concerning their sex life, finances, lifestyles, careers and family matters.

These are the best new year’s resolutions for couples that you and your spouse should give a try.

Have more sex

Spend more time together.

Go on dates.

Switch off mobile phones during lovemaking.

Follow each other on social media.

Celebrate important dates together.

Compliment each other every day.

Break bad habits together.

Choose a hobby.

Help your spouse to develop their hidden talents.

Adopt a healthy financial plan.

Improve your interpersonal communication.

Listen to your spouse.

Have fun together.

Treat your spouse as you would like to be treated.

