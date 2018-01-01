Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Relationship Tips :  20 new year resolutions for Ghanaian couples


Relationship Tips 20 new year resolutions for Ghanaian couples

These are the best new year resolutions to improve your year and your relationship.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For couples, the new year resolutions is another way of renewing their vows to strengthen their bond.

It gives them the opportunity to critically examine last year's achievement against their shortcomings and strategize for the new year.

They make new decisions concerning their sex life, finances, lifestyles, careers and family matters.

These are the best new year’s resolutions for couples that you and your spouse should give a try.

  • Have more sex

  • Spend more time together.

  • Go on dates.

READ ALSO:5 best sex positions of 2017

  • Switch off mobile phones during lovemaking.

  • Follow each other on social media.

  • Celebrate important dates together.

  • Compliment each other every day.

  • Break bad habits together.

  • Choose a hobby.

  • Help your spouse to develop their hidden talents.

READ ALSO: How to spend Christmas alone

  • Adopt a healthy financial plan.

  • Improve your interpersonal communication.

  • Listen to your spouse.

  • Have fun together.

  • Treat your spouse as you would like to be treated.

READ ALSO: 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian man

  • Spend quality time with your in-laws.

  • Create new family traditions.

  • Travel together.

  • No secrets.

  • Play together

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

McShayn's Love Thread: How guys allow complacency to ruin great relationships McShayn's Love Thread How guys allow complacency to ruin great relationships
Pulse List: How to spend Christmas alone Pulse List How to spend Christmas alone
Pulse List: 5 best sex positions of 2017 Pulse List 5 best sex positions of 2017
Relationship Tips: 5 gifts to make him feel special this Christmas Relationship Tips 5 gifts to make him feel special this Christmas
Bachelors Anthem: 5 reasons why you should probably not get married Bachelors Anthem 5 reasons why you should probably not get married
Free The Boobs: How to unhook her bra with your tongue and teeth Free The Boobs How to unhook her bra with your tongue and teeth

Recommended Videos

Marriage: Reasons why you should probably not get married Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get married
Watch the signs: Signs a lady wants sex when she comes to visit Watch the signs Signs a lady wants sex when she comes to visit
X'mas Aapproaching: After 'chopping' her for 11 months, she deserves these gifts X'mas Aapproaching After 'chopping' her for 11 months, she deserves these gifts



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 20 new year resolutions for Ghanaian couplesbullet
2 Pulse List 5 best sex positions of 2017bullet
3 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
4 Gospel musician Gifty Osei and husband divorcebullet
5 Ghanaian Weddings The best Kente styles for your weddingbullet
6 Relationship Tips 4 reasons why you shouldn’t say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet
8 Pleasure Without Responsibility 9 reasons why some...bullet
9 Side Gig 9 simple ways to make extra money off your...bullet
10 Celebrity Wedding Glitz and glamour as Ghanaian...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 gifts to make him feel special this Christmas
Wedding Vibes This emotional wedding video would make you cry
No Chemicals Try these natural lubricants for the best sex of your life
Wedding Bells Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter said "yes" to her Ghanaian boyfriend
Bobrisky Reveals My bae has slapped me twice but my ex never beat me – Socialite
Relationship Tips 6 ways to cure blue balls without masturbating
Wedding Bells This is why groomsmen for weddings can be very helpful
Pulse List 5 best sex positions of 2017
Pulse List How to spend Christmas alone

Top Videos

1 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
2 Watch the signs Signs a lady wants sex when she comes to visitbullet
3 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
4 Cravings In Bed Ewe men find it difficult to erect - Counselor...bullet
5 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
6 Boxing Day Gifts that will make him feel special this Christmasbullet
7 Video You kill go me - Sarkodiebullet
8 Sarkodie - I'm in Love With You (Feat. Efya)bullet
9 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Adjetey Anang and Chris Attoh
Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian man
Groomsmen
Wedding Bells This is why groomsmen for weddings can be very helpful
Adrielle & Elgin
Wedding Vibes This emotional wedding video would make you cry
Relationship Tips 8 phrases every woman is dying to hear